Allu Sirish thanks the international audience for their love toward Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2; ‘receiving insane...’

Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule recently began streaming on OTT platforms on January 30, 2025. After the movie’s online release, international audiences shared their reactions to the film, especially its climax.

In response to their reactions, Allu Arjun’s brother and actor Allu Sirish expressed his gratitude towards the audience for embracing a film that differs from their cultural background.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Allu Sirish replied to a thread of international audiences reacting to the film’s climax. In his short note, the actor wrote, “I am glad Pushpa 2 is receiving insane love from Western audiences as well. Especially for a film like this, which is vastly different from their culture or something they’re not too familiar with.”

See the official post here:

Most of the reactions in the thread highlighted the heroic nature of the film’s climax and praised its fight scenes, comparing them to those in Marvel movies. While some of the comments were made in a sarcastic tone, others found the film entertaining and impressive to watch.

Moving forward, the movie Pushpa 2: The Rule recently debuted on Netflix. Directed by Sukumar, the movie was originally released on December 5, 2024, and enjoyed a tremendous run at the box office.

The film is the official sequel to the 2021 Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise, which focused on the story of Pushparaju, a daily wage worker who rises to become a crime-syndicate leader.

While the first installment showcased the character’s rise to glory, the sequel focuses on how he rules with his power and the new challenges he faces.

In addition to Allu Arjun, the film features actors like Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, and many more in key roles. A third installment, titled Pushpa 3: The Rampage, has also been announced and is likely to begin production after Sukumar wraps up his project with Ram Charan.