Allu Sirish's romantic first look with Anu Emmanuel from Prema Kadanta gets a huge shout out from celebs

Music Composer DSP tweeted that he loved the posters of Prema Kadanta, while Tamil actor Arya called the first look lit.

Allu Sirish's upcoming movie Prema Kadanta's first look was released on May 30 and is grabbing all the attention not only from the audience but also from his contemporaries. Many celebs from the film industry have reacted to Allu Sirish's first romantic look with Anu Emmanuel from Prema Kadanta. Music Composer DSP tweeted that he loved the posters of Prema Kadanta, while Tamil actor Arya called the first look lit. Lavanya Tripathi, on the other hand, also called it a lovely poster while Sai Dharam Tej who shared one of the posters wished his cousin a blockbuster year.

Nikhil Siddhartha, Sundeep Kishan, Ramajogaiah Sastry, Madhura Sreedhar Reddy, Vennela Kishore, Gopi Mohan, Kalyan Dhev have also praised and congratulated Allu Sirish for his upcoming 6th film. TV show hosts including Dhivyadharshini Neelakandan and producers from other industries such as Mahendra Soni also loved the first look that features the lead pair of Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel.

Take a look:

Wishing U a SUPER DUPER HAPPY MUSICAL BIRTHDAY Dearest Brother Siri @AlluSirish Loved the Posters of ur New Movie !! Wishing U a Blockbusterrr Birthday !!!

Keep Rocking Always #HBDAlluSirish — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) May 30, 2021

Happy Birthday to one of the sweetest fun happy person I know... Siri Bro

The Poster Looks Fabulous @AlluSirish #PremaKadanta pic.twitter.com/h9WFxmergh — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) May 30, 2021

Directed by Rakesh Sashii, the film is being produced by GA2 Pictures and presented by Allu Aravind in association with Shri Tirumala Production Pvt Ltd.

Allu Sirish's last film was in 2019 titled ABCD – American Born Confused Desi, which was a Telugu remake of the Malayalam film with the same name, starring Dulquer Salmaan. Anu, on the other hand, will be seen in Maha Samudram.

Credits :Twitter

