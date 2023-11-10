Allu Sneha Reddy affectionately kisses Allu Arjun on his cheeks in latest PIC; see INSIDE

In a recent social media post shared by Allu Arjun's wife, Sneha Reddy, the couple shared a heartwarming moment that instantly captivated their fans. The picture features Sneha Reddy affectionately kissing Allu Arjun on the cheek, radiating the couple's deep connection and genuine affection for each other.

In the picture, Sneha was seen affectionately kissing Allu Arjun, the star of the film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, and hugging him tightly. Pushpa 2: The Rule actor was seen turning to the side, and Sneha's hair was covering her face.

Allu Arjun and Allu Sneha Reddy romance in style

Sarrainodu fame exuded charm in his signature Pushpa Raj look. He sported a sleek ponytail and donned a white chikankari kurta paired with matching pajamas. The Arya actor's style quotient seamlessly complemented his on-screen persona, making him look dashing.

Allu Sneha Reddy looked resplendent in a red embellished saree, perfectly coordinated with a red potli embroidery bag that she gracefully held in her hand as she hugged her husband, Allu Arjun. The couple's coordinated fashion choices showcased not only their style but also their harmonious synergy.

The adorable image captured a moment when the couple seemed completely immersed in each other's company, expressing a love that speaks volumes beyond words. Allu Arjun's gaze and Sneha's gentle embrace painted a picture of unspoken love and understanding.

Check Allu Sneha Reddy’s cute Instagram story with hubby Allu Arjun below

Upcoming projects of Allu Arjun

Following the monumental success of Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun is gearing up for the second installment, Pushpa 2: The Rule. The actor's portrayal of Pushpa Raj has solidified his pan-Indian star status. The much-anticipated film, directed by Sukumar, is slated for release on August 15, 2024, promising another cinematic spectacle.

Beyond Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun's upcoming projects include collaborations with renowned directors. The prospect of joining forces with Trivikram Srinivas and the possibility of working with Sandeep Reddy Vanga has fans eagerly awaiting what the charismatic actor has in store for his audience.

ALSO READ: Namrata Shirodkar serves up six yards of elegance in a fusion black saree