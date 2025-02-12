Allu Sneha Reddy shares a glimpse of her ultimate ‘little bowl of joy’, drops healthy breakfast meal recipe
Allu Arjun’s wife, Sneha Reddy, shared a glimpse of her healthy breakfast and dropped the recipe for a quick and nourishing meal.
Allu Arjun and his wife, Sneha Reddy, are known for their fitness goals. The enviable couple has always prioritized a healthy lifestyle and often shares glimpses of it on social media. Recently, Sneha unveiled her go-to method for whipping up a quick and nourishing breakfast.
Taking to her Instagram, Sneha Reddy shared a step-by-step recipe for a simple one-bowl breakfast. She blended together ice, half a frozen banana, half a cup of Greek yogurt, some pomegranate seeds, and soaked chia seeds.
Once blended into a smooth, nutritious consistency, Sneha topped it with more soaked chia seeds, pomegranate seeds, blueberries, dry flax seeds, and a handful of almonds.
Check out the video here:
Sneha’s recipe was simple and hassle-free, making it a quick yet nutritious breakfast option with every bite.
On January 21, Allu Sneha Reddy shared candid family photos featuring her husband, Allu Arjun, and their kids, Arha and Ayaan. The family twinned in matching white t-shirts and blue denim as they posed together.
Take a look at the photos here:
Along with the photos, Sneha expressed her gratitude, captioning the post, “Blessed with the best.”
In other news, Allu Arjun recently made headlines with the massive success of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film shattered box office records across the country, grossing thousands of crores.
Even after its OTT release, the film continues to receive overwhelming love from fans, showing no signs of slowing down.
‘They don't even hold hands, no chemistry’; Netizens comment as Naga Chaitanya attends Thandel success meet with Sobhita Dhulipala