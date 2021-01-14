Alludu Adhurs Twitter Review: Here's what Twitterati have to say about Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas starrer

The makers of Alludu Adhurs joined the Sankranti race this January but unfortunately, the film has hardly managed to get any attention.

This Sankranti and Pongal, not one but more than 4 films have hit the screens. Krack, Red and Master are the biggest films that have released in theatres. Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas starrer Alludu Adhurs has also released today, on January 14. The Telugu film also has Nabha Natesh, Anu Emmaneul, Sonu Sood, and Prakash Raj among others in important roles. The makers of the film joined the Sankranti race this January but unfortunately, the film has hardly managed to get any attention. Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas starrer has got a mixed response on social media.

The film has failed to grab the attention among the other releases. Srinivas is one of the talented actors in the Telugu film industry with a notable career. While celebs from the film industry are sending good luck wishes to the lead actor, Alludu Adhurs has got hardly any reviews on social media. One of the Twitter users, who has watched the film wrote, "#AlluduAdhurs is a well-written script which is executed in a classy way. Bellam babu has given his career's best performance. Dsp Music is excellent on screen too."

Check out what Twitterati have to say:

The much-awaited film has music composed by celebrated composer Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography has been handled by Chota K Naidu. Bigg Boss Telugu 4 fame Monal Gajjar is also a part of the film and will be seen dancing with Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas in one of the songs.

Have you watched the film? Let us know your review below.

