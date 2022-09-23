Alluri Movie Review: This Sree Vishnu starrer ticks all the wrong boxes 

'Alluri' has been conceived as a biographical action drama about a blazing cop who doesn't tolerate corruption, sexual harassment, ragging, eve-teasing, drug peddling, human trafficking, and whatnot. For him, a minor traffic offence and terrorism are equally triggering. Such a blessed soul he is!

Since the self-image of the movie is that of a biopic, most of the negative characters we see in the first half don't reappear (thanks!) in the second half. And the way the story progresses, its major plot turn in the first half becomes irrelevant in the latter half. But in both halves, our hero is tremendously intelligent. You just have to watch him play the Rubik's cube in the middle of a tense situation with the confidence of a TikToker.

Rama Raju (Sree Vishnu) is a heroic cop from day one of his service. He starts out by taking part in a petty mission to nab thieves. As days pass, Rama Raju goes on to tackle major crimes, clashing head-on with street rowdies and powerful collaborators at once. All crimes in Vizag lead to the local MP, who also gets to listen to Rama Raju's lecture at one point.

Every police complaint is followed by a brutal murder/attack, which is in turn followed by overlong action blocks set to a tasteless background score. Cops act on a tip-off by informers in real life. In films like 'Alluri', they wait for that innocent, powerless teen girl to lodge a complaint and get eliminated hours later.

The film's ability to draw its material from outdated revenge flicks and cop actioners is scintillating. The angry goddess trope is used to dramatize a fight involving a female victim. A missing girl element is introduced after the screenplay runs out of ideas related to crimes.

The trope of a dissatisfied housewife who fears for her brave husband's life is also deployed. The writing department lovingly nurtures the romantic track between the hero and his wife. The build-up to two dream songs speaks volumes about how much this film cares for the romantic needs of newlywed couples. Tragically, this sort of mental investment goes missing when an unprecedented hostage crisis hits Hyderabad.

There is just one powerful politician who attempts to stop Rama Raju from wiping out all crime in the town. Guess what, all that he does is say that Mahatma Gandhi is worshipped by everyone from morning to night. No prizes for guessing that he is referring to the currency note that features Gandhi for tokenistic reasons.

The police patriotism has been shown in an uneven manner. In one scene, we are told that the entire police department is going to get united and take up the cudgels if even one cop is martyred. Does the film want to propagate that the police department doesn't pull up the socks unless one of them gets killed? Is the film saying that a cop getting killed in, say, Hyderabad is going to kindle a revolutionary spirit in the entire police system? There are flights of fantasies. Then there are our cop movies.

In recent times, one other cop movie really proved that some script-writing conventions need to be junked urgently. It's Ram Pothineni's 'Warriorr'. To put it mildly, 'Alluri' is 'Warriorr' on steroids. You can imagine! This reviewer was reminded of another cop film: 'Komaram Puli'. Shades of Pawan Kalyan's look from that movie are quite evident in the way Sree Vishnu has been decked up.