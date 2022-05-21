Alone Teaser: Mohanlal raises curiosity with his intriguing thriller drama by Shaji Kailas

On the occasion of Mohanlal's birthday, the teaser of his next film Alone, directed by Shaji Kailas has been unveiled on social media. The video looks intriguing and promises an thriller drama. His dialogue 'Real heroes stand alone' from the teaser has raised curiosity among the audiences about what can be in the store.

Meanwhile, the upcoming movie, ‘Alone’ also marks Shaji Kailas’ reunion with Mohanlal after a break of 12 years! They have previously worked together in films like ‘Narasimham’, ‘Natturajavu’, ‘Baba Kalyani’ and 'Red Chillies.

The team of Alone wrapped up the shoot of the film in just 18 days. Well every single thing about the film is interesting and we can't wait for the official release date, which is yet to be announced.