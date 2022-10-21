Alone Teaser: Mohanlal shines as the UN employee Kalidas who is stuck in quarantine

The entire Nation still remembers the quarantine days when all of us were forced to stay at home. Mohanlal' s upcoming Malayalam film Alone is a take on those unprecedented times. Today, the makers unveiled the teaser of the movie. The video introduces us to Kalidas, a United Nations employee stuck in quarantine. The drama shows us the challenges he faced as he is home alone. The film hints towards an unexplored concept and powerful performance by the superstar.

Directed by Shaiji Kailas, the captivating story of Alone has been provided by writer Rajesh Jayaraman. Backed by Antony Perumbavoor under the production house Aashirvad Cinemas. For the unaware, the film went on the floors in October 2021 and was wrapped up within just 18 days.

The camera work for Alone has been performed by Abinandhan Ramanujam in collaboration with Pramod K. Pillai. Meanwhile, Don Max has done the editing for the movie, and the music has been scored by 4 Musics.

In addition to this, Mohanlal will also front Vysakh's directorial Monster. The superstar took to Twitter and dropped a video stating that the film deals with a subject that is very new for the Malayalam film industry. “For an actor, especially for me, Monster is a special film. This film has a lot of surprise elements. The biggest specialty of Monster is its subject. I think this film deals with a subject that is new to Malayalam cinema – and it is depicted in a very bold manner. The script is the star of this film. If you ask me if Monster has a hero or a villain, I would say that the script is both the antagonist and protagonist, here. Such films happen to an actor very rarely."

