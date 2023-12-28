Alphonse Puthren alleges Ajith Kumar had political ambitions; demands public explanation

Director Alphonse Puthren is one of the most popular names in Malayalam cinema. The filmmaker, known for films like Neram, Premam and Gold, has stirred up controversy once again, as he shared a post on his social media where he alleged that actor Ajith Kumar had plans to enter politics.

Alphonse Puthren took to his Instagram to share a post, where he mentioned that he got to know from Nivin Pauly and Ajith’s manager Suresh Chnadra that the Thunivu actor had plans to enter politics. He further demanded an explanation from the actor on a public platform, as to why he is not active in the public or political front. He concluded his post by stating that he as well as the public believe in Ajith Kumar.

Check out the post he shared below:

It is noteworthy that earlier this year, Alphonse Puthren had revealed via social media that he suffers from autism spectrum disorder. ASD is a developmental disability which causes problems with one’s social communication, interaction, restricted and repetitive behavior and interests etc. In the same announcement, he added that he did not want to be a burden to anyone, and said that he would continue making short films, songs and videos for OTT platforms. However, he would no longer be able to make feature films for theaters. Fans took to the filmmaker’s comment section wishing him well and added that he gets well soon.

On the work front

Alphonse Puthren’s last film, Gold, which featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara in the lead roles, garnered mixed to negative responses from fans and critics alike. Following that, the filmmaker announced his next project, titled Gift. He also mentioned that the music for the film will be composed by Ilayaraja, whom he adores and respects.

It is understood that the film features Sandy Master, Kovai Sarala, Sampath Raj, Charle, and several others in prominent roles and that the camera will be cranked by Aviral Jha.

As for Ajith Kumar, he is currently working with Magizh Thirumeni for the upcoming film VidaaMuyarchi. The film also features Trisha Krishnan and Regina Cassandra in prominent roles. The music for the film is helmed by Anirudh Ravichander. Additionally, the actor is also slated to work with Mark Antony director Adhik Ravichandran in an upcoming film.

