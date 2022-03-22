Alphonse Puthren back to direction after 7 years; Teaser for Nayanthara starrer 'Gold' out today

One of the most celebrated filmmakers in Tamil cinema, Alphonse Puthren will be donning the director's hat after 7 years with the action thriller Gold. The project was officially launched last September with a formal pooja ceremony in Kochi. The teaser for this upcoming suspense drama will be out today at 6 PM, while the preview will be available in theatres only from 25 March. Meanwhile, the release of the movie has not been announced yet.

The venture will see Nayanthara, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Vinay Forrt as the leads. The makers had earlier informed that the shoot for the film has been wrapped up. The pictures of Nayanthara on the sets were out a while back and netizens could not help but take note of the diva in action.

Check out the post below:

Alphonse Puthren had the fans impressed with his 2013 release Neram, post which he helmed the film Premam in 2015. The outing featured Sai Pallavi, Madonna Sebastian, and Anupama Parameswaran opposite Nivin Pauly in pivotal roles. The director has delivered only two films till now, but both have made a significant impact on the audience as well as the box office.

After finishing up with Gold, Alphonse Puthren will start working on another drama, Paatu that will feature Fahadh Faasil and Nayanthara as the lead pair. The director even took music lessons for the film and is likely to compose the film's tracks himself. Keeping in view his previous record, fans have some major expectations from Gold.

Also Read: Jeans actor Prashanth to marry a second time soon?