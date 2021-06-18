Alphonse Puthren calls Michael Madhana Kama Rajan a ‘degree course’; Kamal Haasan assures to discuss it

Alphonse Puthren took to his social media spaces and heaped praises on the 1990 classic comedy drama Michael Madhana Kama Rajan.

Kamal Haasan’s one of the classics is Kollywood film Michael Madhana Kama Rajan, which hit the big screens in 1990. Now, popular Malayalam director Alphonse Puthren has requested the ace actor to reveal some secrets about the film. He stated that watching the film is like a degree course, while his film Dasavatharam is like a Ph.D in filmmaking.

Alphonse Puthren has shared this through his Facebook page. He wrote, “Kamal Haasan sir, could you tell us how you shot for Michel Madana Kamal Rajan film? Dasavatharam is like Ph.D in filmmaking. Michel Madana Kama Rajan itself is like a digree course sir.” Kamal replied to his post and wrote, ”Thank you, Alphonse Puthren. Will do soon. I don't know how much of a learning it will be for you. For me, it was, as I had mentioned, a master class. Talking about it after years teaches me new lessons.”

The comedy drama had Kamal Haasan playing four different roles which hit the big screens in 1990. It was directed by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao. Rupini, Urvasi, Kushboo played the leading ladies while Delhi Ganesh and Nagesh played key roles in the film. Meanwhile, on the work front, Alphonse Puthren announced his next film after five years. He is all set to join hands with Fahadh Faasil for a Tamil-Malayalam bilingual titled Paattu with Nayanthara as the leading lady. On the other hand, Kamal Haasan will resume work on Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram as lockdown norms are being relaxed.

