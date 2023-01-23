Alphonse Puthren hits out at trolls on Nayanthara, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Gold: I didn't give rights to abuse me

Alphonse Puthren is one of the most talented filmmakers in the South film industry. The actor returned after 7 years with his recently released film Gold starring Nayanthara and Prithviraj Sukumaran. However, the film failed to impress the audience despite huge buzz and expectations. Because of Alphonse Puthren's filmography, audiences expected big from Gold, however, as the film couldn't live up to the expectations, the director is being trolled. The director is being trolled for his Malayalam film Gold. Now, he reacted to trolls and gave it back by penning a long note on his social media.

Alphonse Puthren took to his Facebook page and penned a long note to hit out the trolls on him for Gold. The note read, "If you are trolling me and telling bad things about me and my film Gold for your satisfaction... it is good for you. Not for me. So I'm protesting by not showing my face in internet. I'm not your slave or did not give rights to tease me or abuse me in public. So see my works if you like. And don't come into my page and show your anger. If you do so, I'll just become invisible in the internet. I'm not like before. I'll be true to myself first and then to my partner and my children and the people who really like me and stood beside me when I fell down. I will never forget the laugh in your faces when I fell down. No one falls on purpose. It happens by nature. So the same nature will protect me with the support. Have a great day."