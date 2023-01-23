Alphonse Puthren hits out at trolls on Nayanthara, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Gold: I didn't give rights to abuse me
Because of Alphonse Puthren's filmography, audiences expected big from Gold, however it couldn't live up to the expectations and he is being trolled.
Alphonse Puthren is one of the most talented filmmakers in the South film industry. The actor returned after 7 years with his recently released film Gold starring Nayanthara and Prithviraj Sukumaran. However, the film failed to impress the audience despite huge buzz and expectations. Because of Alphonse Puthren's filmography, audiences expected big from Gold, however, as the film couldn't live up to the expectations, the director is being trolled. The director is being trolled for his Malayalam film Gold. Now, he reacted to trolls and gave it back by penning a long note on his social media.
Alphonse Puthren took to his Facebook page and penned a long note to hit out the trolls on him for Gold. The note read, "If you are trolling me and telling bad things about me and my film Gold for your satisfaction... it is good for you. Not for me. So I'm protesting by not showing my face in internet. I'm not your slave or did not give rights to tease me or abuse me in public. So see my works if you like. And don't come into my page and show your anger. If you do so, I'll just become invisible in the internet. I'm not like before. I'll be true to myself first and then to my partner and my children and the people who really like me and stood beside me when I fell down. I will never forget the laugh in your faces when I fell down. No one falls on purpose. It happens by nature. So the same nature will protect me with the support. Have a great day."
Take a look at Alphonse Puthren's reaction to trolls here:
About Gold
Touted to be an action-comedy, the Malayalam drama has been written, edited, and directed by renowned filmmaker, Alphonse Putharen, who is known for his work in the 2015 romantic flick, Premam. This movie marks Alphonse Puthren's return to direction after a long gap of almost seven years. The film received mixed reviews from the audiences although it carried great hype because of director Alphonse Puthren's previous biggest blockbuster Premam.
Gold features a massive star cast, including over 60 plus prominent Malayalam and Tamil cinema stars, playing key roles. Rajesh Murugesan composed music for the film. Backed by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, Gold stars Ajmal Ameer, Shabareesh Varma, Krishna Sankar, and Chemban Vinod Jose in supporting roles.
About Alphonse Puthren
Alphonse Puthren made his debut in feature films in 2013 with Neram, the full-length feature film version of his short film. The film is bilingual in Tamil and Malayalam and starred Nivin Pauly, Nazriya Nazim and Bobby Simha in lead roles. He directed the film Premam in 2015 which starred Nivin Pauly and Sai Pallavi. The film went on to become a blockbuster at the box office and became one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.
