Alphonse Puthren’s Paattu: The Fahadh Faasil starrer to have Nayanthara as the leading lady

A few months ago, Director Alphonse Puthren announced that his upcoming film titled 'Pattu' will feature Fahad Faasil in the lead role. Now, he has made an official announcement that lady superstar Nayanthara will be playing the female lead. He took to his social media handle to make the announcement that read, 'Happy to announce that Lady Superstar Nayanthara is joining our feature film Paattu. The hero is Fahadh Faasil and the heroine is Nayanthara. Will announce further updates about cast and crew soon'.

While revealing the inception of this project in September he stated that “My next feature film is titled Paattu (song). Fahadh Faasil is the hero of the film. This time I will be doing music too. It will be in Malayalam language. Will update rest of the crew and cast members while the film progresses.”

Pattu marks the third film of Alphonse. Apart from being a filmmaker, he's also an incredible music director. His compositions from his earlier films were a hit among the audience and now fans are eagerly waiting for his musical numbers for Pattu. Alphonse made his directorial debut in Malayalam cinema with Nivin Pauly-Nazriya starrer Neram in 2013. The bilingual film was based on a short film that he had made earlier. In 2015, he gave another hit film 'Premam' with Nivin Pauly, Anupama Parameswaran, Sai Pallavi and Madonna Sebastian in important roles. This film is considered a game-changer in his career.

Credits :The Times Of India

