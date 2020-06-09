Alya Manasa and Sanjeev’s daughter is cute as a button as she plays with her mom; WATCH video

Alya Manasa took to her Instagram space and shared an adorable video with her new born baby, where she can be seen showering her with kisses.

A while ago, Alya Manasa of Raja Rani fame along with her actor-husband Sanjeev announced on social media that they were blessed with a baby girl. Now, Alya has shared a video of herself and her baby girl on Instagram. In the video, Alya can be seen playing with the baby by showering her with kisses, as the baby joyfully receives all the pampering. The video is now making rounds on social media as fans of the actors are sharing it.

Earlier in January, the couple announced that they were expecting with photos of the baby shower and since then, their fans have been eagerly waiting to see their little one. After sharing some photos of the baby, Alya has now shared this beautiful video. Alya Manasa and her actor husband Sanjeev rose to fame after their casting in the TV series Raja Rani. It is one of the most successful soap operas of Tamil small screen industry and has been widely appreciated by people who watched the series, so much so that there was even an Alya Army online.

The star couple’s love sprouted on the sets of Raja Rani and they tied the knot last year after being in relationship for years. In the series, they play as a couple, who got married due to their parents’ compulsion. Alya, who was introduced as a domestic helper in the beginning, later ruled the show with her laudable acting skills. She was later portrayed as a struggling homemaker, who worked hard to gain recognition from Sanjeev’s family in the series.

