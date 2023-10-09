‘Am drowning and dying with your thoughts…’: Vijay Antony’s wife Fatima pens emotional letter for daughter Meera

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

Actor cum musician Vijay Antony’s daughter, Meera, died by suicide on September 19th. According to reports, she had been fighting with depression. At around 3 a.m. Meera was discovered hanging, and was immediately rushed to the hospital. Her last rites were carried out on September 20th, at a church in Nungambakkam.

Now, the Raththam actor’s wife, Fatima has taken to social media where she penned down an emotional letter to her daughter. In the letter, she also mentioned that her younger sister Laara kept waiting for her sister. The letter reads as follows:

“If I’d known u will only live for 16 yrs,

I would have just kept u very very close to me,not even shown you to the sun and moon,am drowning and dying with ur thoughts,can’t live without you ,come back to babba and amma.laara keeps waiting for u,love u Thangam”

Meera’s untimely demise left everyone shocked and distraught. Tamil film personalities including Jayam Ravi, Anirudh Ravichander, Kamal Haasan, Vishal, and many more. Jayam Ravi even took to social media to request children to talk to their parents about any issue that they have.

On the work front

Just days after the unfortunate incident took place, Vijay Antony was seen at the promotional event of his latest film Raththam with his daughter Laara. The actor mentioned that nobody should be harmed because of him, even though he had not recovered from the incident. The professionalism and commitment that the actor showed was praised by netizens.

Raththam is a crime thriller film, helmed by C.S Amudhan. The film also features Ramya Nambeesan, Mahima Nambiar, Nanditha Swetha, and more apart from the Pichaikkaran actor. The film released on 6th October.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ Helplines: Aasra: +91-9820466726 and Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050.

