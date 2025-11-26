Amala Akkineni opens up on her bond with stepson Naga Chaitanya: ‘I truly got to know him in Hyderabad'

Actor-activist Amala Akkineni has shared new insights into her relationship with her stepson Naga Chaitanya, reflecting on how their connection changed over time. In a recent conversation on NTV’s podcast, she explained that their bond did not form during his childhood but developed later, once he became a young adult.

Amala said she truly got to know Naga Chaitanya only after he moved cities. She shared, “Chaitanya was a young man when I really got to know him because his mother used to live in Chennai. He grew up there. He came to Hyderabad only for college. Of course, I was very much in touch with him, but I really got to know him when he moved to Hyderabad.” She added that distance and different homes played a role in their early years, but things changed once he began living closer to the family in Hyderabad.

Here's what Amala Akkineni said about Naga Chaitanya

While speaking about his personality, Amala praised Naga Chaitanya’s nature and maturity. She said, “Lovely human being. He has maturity and wisdom beyond his age. Very responsible. He is the kind of person who has never made mistakes and has always listened to his father. So, he always had his own planning and thought.”

The actor-activist also noted that her experience with her biological son, Akhil Akkineni, was very different. She shared that, since Akhil is her son, she had a greater influence on him. Amala said they raised both boys to be independent and to make their own decisions from a young age, adding that they grew up well with support not only from the family but also from the audience.

Here’s how their family background connects it all

Naga Chaitanya was born to Nagarjuna and Lakshmi Daggubati in 1986. After their separation in 1990, Nagarjuna married Amala Akkineni in 1992, and Akhil was born in 1994. The family comes from two well-known film dynasties, making their personal lives a point of interest for fans and the Telugu film industry. Today, Naga Chaitanya is married to Sobhita Dhulipala, while Akhil is married to artist Zainab Ravdjee.

