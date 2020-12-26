Amala Akkineni shares photo with Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Samantha & Akhil as they enjoy family time

Taking to her Twitter space, Amala Akkineni shared a photo with Akhil Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni, Nagarjuna and other members of their family.

On the occasion of Christmas, social media was filled with photos and videos of celebrities celebrating the festival with their family. While photos of other families from the Tollywood surfaced online in the morning of Christmas, Amala Akkineni shared a photo of their celebration at night. In the photo, Amala was seen celebrating the special evening with her family. Nagarjuna, Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Akhil Akkineni were also seen along with the other family members in the group photo.

While Samantha was seen simmering in a metallic golden dress, Amala was seen in a red Kurta. Nagarjuna played it cool with his black tee, Naga Chaitanya was seen in a comfy ash tee and Akhil was spotted in a turtle neck tee. All the members of the family were seen grinning ear to ear with joy as they all posed for the photo. Sharing It, Amala wrote, “Merry Christmas from our family to yours!”

See her Tweet here:

Merry Christmas from our family to yours! pic.twitter.com/cTUhT2Blga — Amala Akkineni (@amalaakkineni1) December 25, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nagarjuna will be next seen in the investigative drama titled Wild Dog. Samantha, on the other hand, is currently busy with the shooting of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal in Hyderabad. She also has a yet to be titled film directed by Ashwin Saravanan. Naga Chaitanya will be next seen in Love Story with Sai Pallavi as the leading lady, while Akhil’s upcoming film Most Eligible Bachelor will be released on Sankranti 2021. The film has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady.

