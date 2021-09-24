Amala Akkineni wishes 'very best' to Naga Chaitanya for Love Story; Says 'Looking forward to seeing it'

One of the highly-awaited Telugu films, Love Story starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead role has struck the right chord with its target audience. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film is a romantic drama and touches a lot of sensitive topics. Social media is filled with positive reviews for Love Story. Amala Akkineni also penned a sweet note for Chay wishing him all the best on the film's success.

Sharing the trailer of the film on her Instagram story, Amala wrote, "Hearing great reviews from audiences for your film @chayakkineni wishing you all the very best and looking forward to seeing it in the theatre #lovestory." A lot of celebrities like Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Akhil Akkineni, Dulquer Salmaan among others had sent best wishes to Naga Chaitanya and the team ahead of the film's big release.

For the unversed, Chaitanya's biological parents are Akkineni Nagarjuna and Lakshmi Daggubati who parted ways years ago. Nag is now married to actress Amala and they together have a son, Akhil Akkineni.

Check out Amala's reaction to Love Story's success:

Also Read: Love Story: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi can't stop smiling as they arrive at the success bash; SEE PHOTOS

Pinkvilla's Love Story review says Sai Pallavi's chemistry with Naga Chaitanya is perhaps the biggest asset of the film. "The way the lead pair's fitness center turns a corner in a snap is the stuff of escapist cinema."

Written and directed by Sekhar Kammula, the music of Love Story is composed by Pawan Ch while Cinematography and Editing are performed by Vijay C. Kumar and Marthand K. Venkatesh respectively.