Amala Paul and Bhavninder Singh call it quits after wedding photos go viral?

Tamil actress Amala Paul recently hit the headlines after her wedding photos with boyfriend Bhavninder Singh surfaced on social media. Reportedly, Amala secretly got married to Mumbai-based singer and the photos went viral after they were shared by Bhavninder Singh on his Instagram handle. He captioned it, "Throwback". However, he deleted the photos immediately but till then, they were already viral. While it is yet to not clear if they really got married, latest reports state the duo has called it quits.

Contrary to the photos that have surfaced on social media, a source revealed to TOI that Amala and Bhavninder are hardly married and have called it quits. So, wedding photos remain a mystery? Bhavninder Singh, who is super active on social media, has also made his Instagram account private after deleting the photos. What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Talking about the photos, Amala and Bhavninder Singh can be seen dressed up in traditional outfits. Their chemistry looks refreshing and they seem too happy with each other. However, the recent update about their relationship has left Amala's fans shocked.

During an interview, Amala, while describing her partner said, "This person has also proved that he can be sacrificing and quitting his job to be with me and support me because he knows my passion."



It may be recalled, Amala was married to director AL Vijay. They got married in June 2014 in Chennai and two years later in 2016, the couple parted ways. Amala and Vijay officially got divorced in February 2017. The filmmaker is now married to Dr R Aishwarya.

