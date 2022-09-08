Amala Paul and her ex-boyfriend Bhavninder Singh had secretly tied the knot in 2017?

Now, it is being reported that Bhavninder Singh filed for a bail petition and during the hearing, his advocate presented some evidence to prove that Bhavninder Singh and Amala Paul tied the knot with each other as per Punjabi customs back in 2017. Given the new evidence brought to light, the court has granted unconditional bail to the accused.

Actress Amala Paul 's marital status has become a topic of debate. Few days ago, police arrested her ex-boyfriend, Bhavninder Singh on the charges of harassing the actress during their separation. She had filed a complaint with the Villupuram District Crime Branch Police, alleging that she was cheated and threatened by him.

In 2020, reports of Amala Paul being in a live-in relationship with Mumbai-based singer Bhavninder Singh started doing rounds. In March 2020, a photograph of the couple dressed in traditional wedding attires surfaced on the internet. This picture was also shared by Bhavninder Singh on his Instagram account. However, this photo was later removed from the feed.

For the unversed, Amala Paul was previously been married to filmmaker AL Vijay. The two tied the knot in 2014 and were later separated in 2017.

Up next, the actress will be a part of Athiran fame director Vivek's suspense thriller, The Teacher. The project further stars Manju Pillai, Chemban Vinod Jose, Hakkim Shah, Prashanth Murali, Nandu, Anumol, Maala Parvathi, and Vinitha Koshy in pivotal roles. Now, coming to the technical crew, Anu Moothedath is the cinematographer of the film, and Dawn Vincent has been roped in to compose the music. Also, editing for the flick will be handled by Manoj.

