Amala Paul and Jagat Desai share first family PIC with their newborn baby boy Ilai and it's too heartwarming to miss

In a piece of wholesome Internet news, actress Amala Paul and her better half Jagat Desai announced the birth of their first child on June 18. Needless to say, the news was met with an outpour of congratulatory comments on social media.

The couple recently shared a story on their Instagram account featuring an adorable family moment.

Amala Paul and Jagat Desai gush over their newborn baby

Amala and Jagat Desai, who are both first-time parents, seem to be enjoying their first moments with Ilai. From the picture shared online, Jagat could be seen holding the baby’s crib as he and Amala looked on affectionately.

It looks like the couple has also decided not to reveal the baby’s face to the public, following in the footsteps of many celebrity couples. For fans who are eager to catch a glimpse of the newborn, you might have to wait longer. Meanwhile, for some unknown reasons, Amala’s story is not visible right now.

Amala Paul’s pregnancy journey

Amala Paul and Jagat Desai got married in November 2023 and later announced their pregnancy in January 2024. Since then, the Malayalam actress has been sharing constant updates about her pregnancy with the public in the form of Instagram posts.

Throughout this period, she has also not shied away from flaunting her baby bump to her followers online. Finally, the news of her childbirth came on June 18, when the couple posted a video bringing their little joy of happiness home.

Advertisement

Check out the announcement video:

Amala Paul’s latest release

Amala Paul was last seen in the Malayalam movie The Goat Life or Aadujeevitham, where she played the role of Sainu, Najeeb’s wife, and won much applause. Despite being pregnant at the time, she was also heavily involved in the film’s promotions.

All about Amala Paul’s upcoming project

Amala Paul will next be seen in the film Level Cross, written and directed by Arfaz Ayub, a former associate of Jeethu Joseph. The veteran Malayalam filmmaker will also be presenting the project.

The film also stars Asif Ali and Sharafudeen in the lead roles and has been produced by Ramesh P. Pillai and Sudhan Sundaram. As per reports, the makers are considering July 26 as the film’s release date.

ALSO READ: Top 5 South Newsmakers of the week: Kalki 2898 AD’s mega pre-release event, delay in Pushpa 2 release, and more