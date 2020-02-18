Amala Paul breaks silence on the reports of Dhanush being the reason behind her divorce with AL Vijay

In a recent interview, Amala Paul slammed the reports about Dhanush being the reason behind her divorce with AL Vijay. Read to know more.

Aadai actress Amala Paul married to filmmaker AL Vijay in June 2014 in Chennai. Two years later in 2016, the couple parted ways and officially got divorced in February 2017. Despite being years to their divorce, Amala Paul is still being questioned about her past and the stunner has once again clarified the reports of Dhanush being the reason behind their split. It all started after AL Azhagappan, AL Vijay's father stated that Dhanush is the reason behind his son and Amala's divorce.

AL Vijay's father said Dhanush offered Amala 'Amma Kanakku' film through his production banner when she had already decided to quit acting post her wedding. However, she agreed to do Dhanush’s film and this created problems in Amala and AL Vijay’s life. Amala has now rubbished the reports on the same. This is not for the first time, Amala Paul had defended Dhanush years ago as well.

In a recent interview to a leading Tamil daily, Amala Paul slammed the reports about Dhanush being the reason behind her divorce with AL Vijay. She stated that it was her decision to part ways with her former husband and that nobody should be blamed for it. She further added that Dhanush is her well-wisher and a good friend. Amala Paul concluded saying she does not want to talk anything further about her divorce that happened long ago.



Talking about her second marriage, Amala Paul clarified that it is not happening anytime soon. She would announce about the same after wrapping up the shooting of her upcoming projects.

