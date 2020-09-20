Amala Paul calls herself cutest gangster & flaunts her no filter look in this latest photo

Amala Paul looks happy and is spreading positivity through her cheerful photos on Instagram. Take a look!

Amala Paul is super active on social media and often keeps treating her fans with beautiful photos of herself. The stunner recently shared a couple of photos on Instagram as she flaunted her no-filter look and new hair day. Amala captioned it, "I'm the cutest gangsta you'll ever meet." One can see in the photos, the actress looks happy and is spreading positivity through her cheerful look. She is living her best 'gangsta' life and we couldn't agree more. Amid lockdown, Amala Paul has also been sharing a lot of throwback photos and videos from her holidays. She is updating her fans even about the quality time she is spending with her family and friends at home.

Recently, Amala Paul penned an emotional note on her dad's birthday. Expressing how the family will never be complete without her father, the Aadai actress wrote, "Pappa me and Jithu have never known you so much like we do today in our lives. I have two wishes on your bday. First wherever you are right now and in whichever form, me mom and jithu wish you the best happiness, bliss, peace and all your wishes are granted. Second wish for me is that when we cross our paths in this lifetime or any life times pls give me the guidance to recognise you. I want to tell you something. LITTLE AMALA MISSES YOU A LOOOOOOOOOTTTTTT. We will never be a complete family without you pappa.. WE MISS YOU. Happy birthday pappa!."

On the professional front, Amala Paul has Tamil films like Adho Andha Paravai Pola and Cadaver. The actress also has Blessy’s directorial ‘Aadujeevitham’ in the kitty. The shooting has been stalled due to coronavirus. The South beauty is also a part of Hindi web series based on the life of a Bollywood actress Parveen Babi.

