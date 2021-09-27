Amala Paul flaunts her toned body in a boho bikini wear and sets the internet on fire; SEE PHOTOS

Amala Paul is true blue a beach babe and her latest photos are proof. The stunner shared a few photos of herself lounging on the beach. One can see, Amala is flaunting her toned body in a boho bikini and amps up the look further with a green sarong. She captioned one of the photos as: "My weirdness is my magic!"

Amala penned a long note about focusing on personal growth and self-awareness. She wrote, "WHAT IS A GODDESS? A woman who is in the process of learning to know, accept and love herself on all levels, Mind Body and Spirit. A woman who, because she focuses on personal growth and self awareness, experiences a life, increasingly filled with peace, love, joy, passion and fun. A woman that understands that she has unlimited capacity to make her life anything she wants. A woman who is inspired to give to those around her because of her sense of gratitude and abundance."

Take a look below:

Amala Paul started her acting career at 17 and since then there has been no looking back. She has proved her mettle in Tamil and Malayalam films and is also spreading wings in Telugu film industry. She was recently seen in a Telugu web series "Kudi Yedamaithe".

