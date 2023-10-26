Amala Paul gets engaged to her friend Jagat Desai; couple drops romantic proposal video

Amala Paul, who appears mostly in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films is finally getting married to her friend Jagat Desai which was confirmed by an official Instagram post from the soon-to-be groom himself.

The couple were seen enjoying and in each other’s arms as they embraced and were seen living in the moment of this auspicious time of their lives. The video featured him coming together with some dancers and stepping down on one knee, bringing out the engagement ring, and asking her to marry him.

The official post by Jagat Desai had tagged Amala Paul with it as not just an engagement video but also a birthday gift from him to the actress. The Instagram post also had the caption “My Gypsy Queen said yes #weddingbells Happy birthday my love.”

Check out Amala Paul’s engagement reel

Seeing the wonderful gesture by Jagat for planning the whole proposal at the place they were enjoying a meal, the actress was overfilled with joy and both of them shared a kiss with each other.

The actress was in a serious relationship back in 2014 when she married her Deiva Thirumagal director AL Vijay. The couple had to split ways in 2016 over an argument with her and her in-laws opposing her from pursuing a career in films. The couple officially ended their marriage in 2017.

Amala Paul’s professional side

Amala Paul made her professional debut in the Malayalam film Neelathamara back in 2009, where she appeared in several Tamil and Telugu films as well. Her acting career has seen her performing alongside various big names in the cinema industry including actors Mohanlal, Mammootty, Thalapathy Vijay, Chiyaan Vikram, Dhanush, Ram Charan, and many more.

Moreover, the actress was last seen in her Malayalam film Christopher with Mammootty in the leading role and also played an important cameo role in the 2023 Ajay Devgn Hindi film, Bholaa, which was the official remake of the Tamil movie Kaithi by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Further on, Amala Paul is also set to feature in the film Aadujeevitham with Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role which is helmed by Blessy.

