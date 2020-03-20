Amala Paul gets married to boyfriend Bhavninder Singh and THESE first photos are too beautiful to miss

Amid Coronavirus outbreak, Amala Paul secretly tied the knot with Bhavninder Singh in a private ceremony. The first photos of the newly married couple have surfaced on social media and they look perfect together.

Aadai actress Amala Paul recently got married to her boyfriend and Mumbai based singer, Bhavninder Singh. Amid Coronavirus outbreak, Amala Paul secretly tied the knot with Bhavninder Singh in a private ceremony. The first photos of the newly married couple have surfaced on social media and they look perfect together. One can see in the photos, Amala ditched the typical wedding lehenga and picked a simple Gujarati traditional outfit while Bhavninder can be seen in a yellow kurta with blue dhoti and a turban.

The photos were shared by Bhavninder, however, he deleted immediately from Instagram for the reasons well-known to him. Going by the first photos of their wedding, the duo tied the knot in the presence of their close family members. Amala Paul started dating him since 2017 and were in a live-in relationship. In an earlier interview with Film Companion, Amala Paul shared details about how she met her boyfriend without revealing his identity. She said, "The person I have become and the way I look at my work, I owe it to him. Only a mother can give unconditional love with sacrifice. This person has also proved that he can be sacrificing and quitting his job to be with me and support me because he knows my passion."

Check out their wedding photos below:

It may be recalled, Amala was married to director AL Vijay. They got married in June 2014 in Chennai and two years later in 2016, the couple parted ways. Amala and Vijay officially got divorced in February 2017. The filmmaker is now married to Dr R Aishwarya.

