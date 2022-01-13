Amala Paul gives fashion police a run for their money in yellow striped co-ord set; See PICS

Known for her roles in films like Aadai and Mynaa, South beauty Amala Paul has established herself in the film industry. The actress has earned a huge fan following for her bold and straightforward attitude. Now, the actress shared a series of pics flaunting her new look, which is radiant and all things stylish.

In the pics, Amala can be seen donning a yellow striped sleeveless co-ord set dress. The actress opted for a bold look with makeup and accessories. She left her short hair open with soft curls and kohl-rimmed eyes with brown lipstick. She added took the look a notch higher with hoop earrings and a nose ring.

Sharing the post, Amala Paul penned a note saying that she is dressed in excitement for the release of her upcoming web series. The post was soon filled with the comments from her Instafam who were all the way excited to see her in a unique and resplendent style.

The fact that makes the actress different is that she is never afraid to try new styles and nevertheless to say, she looks absolutely gorgeous in every look she wears. The confidence that she radiates with her stunning poses and fashion styles, is simply awe-inspiring.

