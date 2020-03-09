Amala Paul has found her Mr Right; Is Aadai actress in a live in relationship with THIS man?

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Aadai actress Amala Paul has hit the headlines this time again over her personal life. The stunner, who is doing great in her professional and personal space, is reportedly in a relationship with Bhavninder Singh. According to a report in IB Times, Amala Paul started dating him since 2017 and they are currently in a live-in relationship. While none of them have confirmed their relationship, their Instagram photos and captions give away about their special bond. We went through Bhavninder Singh's Instagram account and he has reposted a lot of Amala Paul's photos.

One of the photos on his Instagram account is grabbing all the attention. Bhavninder shared a picture of him hugging a girl, though her face is not visible, it is said to be Amala Paul. He captioned it, "Summertime in my baby’s motherland#easterholiday #soultee."



View this post on Instagram Summertime in my baby’s motherland #easterholiday #soultee A post shared by Bhavninder Singh (@songs_of_myself) on Mar 29, 2018 at 3:28am PDT

It may be recalled, Amala was married to director AL Vijay. Amala and Vijay got married in June 2014 in Chennai. Two years later in 2016, the couple parted ways and officially got divorced in February 2017.

Vijay is now married to Dr R Aishwarya. After his divorce from Amala Paul, the filmmaker decided to start a new beginning and got married in July 2019.

