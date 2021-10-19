Amala Paul oozes hotness in her latest ultra glamorous photos; Take a look
Amala Paul yet again leaves her fans stunned with her latest photos in a satin dress. One can see, the actress oozes hotness in her latest ultra-glamorous photos as she gives a glimpse into her joyful world. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of earrings and a nose ring. She kept her hair open and completed the look with bright lip colour and on-point eyeliner.
Quoting Glennon Doyle, Amala captioned, "When a woman finally learns that pleasing the world is impossible, she becomes free to learn how to please herself." In the other photos, she looks stunning and happier than ever. Sharing a few photos of herself on Instagram, the Aadai actress wrote, "I AM in Sync with The FLOW OF Life."
Take a look:
Amala Paul has always managed to take social media by storm with her stunning photos and she does it yet again. What are your thoughts on her latest photos? Let us know in the comment section below.
On the work front, last seen in Tamil anthology Kutty Story and Kudi Yedamaithe, Amala Paul is looking forward to the releases of her films Adho Andha Paravai Pola and Cadaver. She also has the Malayalam film Aadujeevitham in the kitty.
Also Read: Amala Paul flaunts her toned body in a boho bikini wear and sets the internet on fire; SEE PHOTOS
Credits: Instagram
CommentsAnonymous : Poor man's deepika padukoneREPLY 0 8 hours ago