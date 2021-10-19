Amala Paul oozes hotness in her latest ultra glamorous photos; Take a look

Amala Paul yet again leaves her fans stunned with her latest photos in a satin dress. One can see, the actress oozes hotness in her latest ultra-glamorous photos as she gives a glimpse into her joyful world. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of earrings and a nose ring. She kept her hair open and completed the look with bright lip colour and on-point eyeliner.

Quoting Glennon Doyle, Amala captioned, "When a woman finally learns that pleasing the world is impossible, she becomes free to learn how to please herself." In the other photos, she looks stunning and happier than ever. Sharing a few photos of herself on Instagram, the Aadai actress wrote, "I AM in Sync with The FLOW OF Life."

Take a look: