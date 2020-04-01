Amala Paul OPENS UP about why she rejected offer to act in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan
Ace director Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan is one of the most awaited movies of Kollywood. The film has an ensemble of cast including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi to name a few. After reports suggested that Amala Paul turned down an offer to act in the film, the actor opened up during an interview as to why she rejected it. In the interview, she stated that she would have not been right for the role offered to her in the film.
Amala Paul was quoted as saying by 123Telugu, “Not everyone can act in every film. I felt I can’t do justice to the role in Mani sir’s Ponniyin Selvan. I felt it’s better to not do a role that doesn’t suit me and face unnecessary criticism later. I hope that I’ll get another opportunity to act in Mani sir’s film in the future”. The film is based on an epic Tamil novel of the same name written by Amarar Kalki.
Jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, Ponniyin Selvan has Abhiyum Naanum fame Kumaravel and Mani Ratnam co-writing the project. Jeyamohan has penned down the dialogues, which will be totally based on the novel. Reports claim that AR Rahman will be scoring the music. The film went on floors on December 13, 2019, in Thailand. Notably, so far three actors including Keerthy Suresh, Anushka Shetty and Radhakrishnan Parthiban have backed out of the movie.
