Amala Paul pens down an EMOTIONAL post; Explains how she battled depression

Taking to Instagram, actor Amala Paul narrated how she battled depression after the demise of her father.

By now, we all know that south actor Amala Paul lost her father Paul Varghese in January 2020 to cancer. Now, in a lengthy Instagram post, the Aadai actor narrated what all she went through after his demise. In the post, she also stressed at the importance of self-loving. In the post, the 28-year-old actor also explained how society conditions our behavior and how people are always sacrificing their inner child in the process of acquiring materialistic things.

She also spoke about what women are sacrificing just to make their living. Amala Paul claimed that along with her mother Annie Paul, she had had a long battle with depression, but now they are transforming themselves through healing and love. She also thanked her brother Abijith for his constant support during the troubled times.

She wrote, “we shift from relationship after relationship, craving for company and searching for the missing 'half' in people, things, career, substances, momentary pleasures, experiences all a mean to escape our true-selves only to be left more emptied. . when will we learn to love ourselves as a 'whole' and fully embrace the dark, light, good, bad, happiness, emptiness, vulnerabilities ,pain, insecurities, fears? thanks to my constant support system, my dearest brother for all that he is and especially for making my childhood traumatic experiences very entertaining and still continuing to do that lots of love and healing to all the broken hearts”.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More