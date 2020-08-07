  1. Home
Amala Paul posts a heartwarming picture as she shares why nobody should mess with her

Amala Paul recently shared a heartwarming picture of hers with siblings from their Raksha Bandhan celebrations. Check it out below.
South actress Amala Paul is super active on social media and has been treating her fans with some amazing videos and photos amid lockdown. The stunner recently shared a heartwarming picture of herself with siblings from their Raksha Bandhan celebrations. One can see in the photo below, Amala posing with her five brothers and looks super happy being around her family on this special occasion. She also mentioned why one shouldn't mess with her as she shared a moment where she is surrounded by brothers. The Aadai actress wrote, "Reason #187656 why you shouldn't mess with me." 

Amala's brother Abijith Paul recently reunited with the family amid lockdown. The actress took to social media and shared a slo-mo video of herself with brother Abhijit. Amala wrote, "Welcoming @abijithpaul the sailor man back home!!! Cheers to everyone that's home and for everyone else, make yourself at home wherever you are. Carpe diem, party, stay happy and in good vibes! Let's do shots! #chugchugchug #everydayisasundaynow #lockdown #stayhome #family #friends #goodvibes (sic)." 

On the work front, Amala Paul has a couple of films in the kitty. The stunner will also be seen in the Telugu version of Lust Stories. She is also working on a web series with Mahesh Bhatt. Speaking about it, she had revealed earlier, "I'm playing the role of Parveen Babi and this story belong to 1970s. Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amitra Puri, Pushpadeep Bharadwaj and others are also part of this series. Well, cant reveal more about this." 

