Amala Paul raises the temperature with her latest stunning photos in denim shorts and crop top

Amala Paul has been active on Instagram and is sharing a lot of photos and videos amid lockdown. Check out her latest stunning photos in denim shorts and crop top.

Aadai actress Amala Paul is super active on social media and keeps treating her fans with stunning photos that will take away your lockdown blues. From sharing throwback holiday photos to celebrating Raksha Bandhan at home, Amala Paul shares everything about herself through photos on social media. The actress recently shared pictures of herself wearing denim shorts and crop top and she is literally raising the temperature. Amala Paul also shared quotes by Rupi Kaur along with stunning pictures of her.

She wrote, "it was when i stopped searching for home within others and lifted the foundations of home within myself i found there were no roots more intimate than those between a mind and body that have decided to be whole." The Tamil actress mentioned about self-love in the other post. She wrote, "how you love yourself is how you teach others to love you." Ever since lockdown was imposed, Amala Paul has been super active on Instagram and is sharing a lot of photos and videos.

Check out Amala Paul's latest Instagram posts below:

On the work front, Amala Paul has a lot of projects in the including Adho Andha Paravai Pola’, Cadaver and a Hindi web series. The series is based on the life of a Bollywood actress Parveen Babi.

Amala has also bagged Blessy’s directorial ‘Aadujeevitham’. The shooting has been stalled due to coronavirus.

