Amala Paul reveals why she stopped doing Telugu films: Industry is dominated by families, heroines are glamour
Amala Paul makes shocking statements about the Telugu film industry. She worked with films like Bejawada, Iddarammayilatho and more.
Amala Paul is currently in the headlines for her recent statements on the Telugu film industry. The actress, who predominantly works in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, opened up about why she stopped doing Tollywood films. She made shocking statements about the Telugu film industry and said it is dominated by film families and their fans and heroines are only for romance and glamour.
In a recent interview with The Times of India, Amala Paul said that she couldn't do many Telugu films because of the characters that came her way. She said, "When I went to the Telugu industry, I realised that there was the family concept. There, the industry is very much dominated by these families and their fans. And the kind of films that they were making at that point were very different. There would always be two actresses and we'd be there for the love scenes, songs and everything was very glamorous. They were very commercial films and I couldn't connect much with that industry at that point of time, so I did very few films there."
Amala Paul made her Telugu debut with Naga Chaitanya starrer Bejawada and went on to impress the audiences with films like Janda Pai Kapiraju, VIP with Dhanush, Iddarammayilatho with Allu Arjun, Nayak with Ram Charan and more.
Recently, Amala was in the news as she revealed that she rejected Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. Amala Paul said that she denied the offer as she was "not in the mental state to do it." Amala Paul also stressed that she has always been a fan of Mani Ratnam but doesn't regret not doing it, I won't, because certain things are just perfect.
