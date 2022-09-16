Amala Paul reveals why she stopped doing Telugu films: Industry is dominated by families, heroines are glamour

Amala Paul is currently in the headlines for her recent statements on the Telugu film industry. The actress, who predominantly works in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, opened up about why she stopped doing Tollywood films. She made shocking statements about the Telugu film industry and said it is dominated by film families and their fans and heroines are only for romance and glamour.

In a recent interview with The Times of India, Amala Paul said that she couldn't do many Telugu films because of the characters that came her way. She said, "When I went to the Telugu industry, I realised that there was the family concept. There, the industry is very much dominated by these families and their fans. And the kind of films that they were making at that point were very different. There would always be two actresses and we'd be there for the love scenes, songs and everything was very glamorous. They were very commercial films and I couldn't connect much with that industry at that point of time, so I did very few films there."

