Amala Paul shares a delightful video; Says 'Everything is special, my first journey of self love & healing

Aadai actress Amala Paul took to social media and shared a video of her enjoying time at home with her pet while self-quarantined.

Amid lockdown due to Coronavirus outbreak, celebrities have been sharing their workout videos and how they are spending time at home. From Mahesh Babu to Samantha Akkineni and Allu Arjun, the South celebs are treating their fans with some beautiful moments of them as they spend time with their family members. Aadai actress Amala Paul also took to social media and shared a video of her enjoying time with her pet while self-quarantined.

Taking to Instagram, Amala Paul wrote, "Everything First Is Special. First Rain In The Lockdown. Our Little Baby Moon's First Rain. Oh 2020's First Mangoes And My First Journey Of Self Love And Healing. Rain Is A Happy Sign From The Universe. .DOP and dialogues : Mom."

Recently, the stunner hit the headlines yet again over her personal life. A few photos of her with Mumbai-based singer Bhavninder Singh surfaced on social media. While the actress never confirmed her relationship with Bhavninder, the photos evidently showed the two secretly got married. However, to everyone's shock, immediately there were reports that the couple has called it quits.

The South beauty has been sharing cryptic Instagram posts, which hints that she has parted ways with her BF.

