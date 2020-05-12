Amala Paul shares her gorgeous photos as she talks about becoming unbearably unhappy & finding true happiness

Amala Paul is clearly trying to keep things positive in her life amid lockdown and has been sharing inspirational quotes as her photo captions on Instagram.

Actress and filmmaker AL Vijay's ex-wife, Amala Paul recently hit the headlines after she found the love of her life again. A few photos of her with boyfriend Bhavninder Singh, which are assumed to be from their wedding surfaced on social media. The photos were uploaded by Mumbai-based singer Bhavninder Singh on his Instagram account, however, to everyone's surprise, he deleted it later. Immediately there were reports that the couple has called it quits. Well, Amala later rubbished the news of her secret wedding and stated those pics are from an ad shoot. Though she has not reacted to any reports of her breakup with boyfriend Bhavninder Singh, Amala Paul's cryptic Instagram posts speak a lot about her personal life.

Amala Paul is clearly trying to keep things positive in her life amid lockdown and has been sharing inspirational quotes as her photo captions on Instagram. Recently, she shared a few throwback photos and wrote, "Kafka said: 'I have the true feeling of myself only when I'm unbearably unhappy.' I believe it's important that we all explore our conscience and become unbearably unhappy, if the need be, in order to find true happiness." One can see in the picture, Amala looking stunning in straight fit slit-cut dress and looks super happy in it.

During an old interview, Amala while describing her partner had said, "This person has proved that he can be sacrificing and has quit his job to be with me and support me because he knows my passion."

