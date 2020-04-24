Amala Paul shares photos of her headstand pose by the beach; REVEALS about new start and positive energy

Amala Paul shared a few photos alongside as she wrote about her love for yoga. Sharing photos of her on Instagram, Amala also wrote about a fresh start and positivity.

South beauty Amala Paul, who is currently in the news over her personal life, has shared a positive and motivational post on her social media account. The stunner shared a few photos alongside as she wrote about her love for yoga. Sharing photos of her on Instagram, Amala Paul wrote about fresh start, plan, imagine and be grateful for everything. She wrote: "NEW MOON - FRESH START

.

.

A time to set your INTUTIONS, like planting seeds. I have been following this POWERFUL RITUAL during #newmoon to take some time to myself, be introspective and bring to the surface everything I want to RESET, REALIGN and INITIATE in my life.

A time to REFLECT, PLAN and IMAGINE or just simply be GRATEFUL.

.

.

I set an intention to feel truly CARED for and SECURE in MY BODY. To let go of PERFECTION, embrace my FLAWED-SELF and to surrender to the FLOW OF LIFE.

To remind myself that accumulating MATERIAL OBJECTS or SHALLOW RELATIONSHIPS won't lead to a genuine SENSE OF SECURITY - that comes from deep sense of SELF-LOVE and SELF-RESPECT.

To be GRATEFUL for what I have been able to enjoy and the DEEPER CONNECTIONS I have been able to make during this SELF-SEQUESTERING. #newmoonritual. [sic]"

Check out Amala Paul's latest Instagram post below:

Also Read: Amala Paul finally opens up about her second marriage; Says 'I will announce it when the time comes'

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2015

Share your comment ×