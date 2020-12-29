Amala Paul shares a series of photos and her thoughts as she REVEALS #TheYearThatWas; Take a look

Amala Paul took a walk down the memory lane as she shared stunning throwback photos of herself from this year.

2020 was a 'roller-coaster ride' for the world but equally, it was an eye-opener for many. It got us close to our family members, showed what real friends are and more. 2020 was full of ups and downs but a memorable one. While we are close to New Year 2021, celebs have been sharing about #TheYearThatWas on social media. South actress Amala Paul also shared a series of photos and thoughts as she revealed how the year had been for her. One of her notes read: "I accepted everything in life threw my way with grace and gratitude."Â

The Adai actress took a walk down the memory lane as she shared throwback photos of herself from this year. One of the stunning photos sees her enjoying the sunset. In the other post, she wrote, "I learnt not being okay is okay. Not accepting you are okay is not okay. okay? healing begins with acceptance." She also mentioned about how she learnt everything through suffering. Check out her posts below and share your thoughts in the comment section below.Â

Take a look:Â

Amala Paul hit the headlines this year after her breakup with boyfriend, Bhavninder Singh. A few photos of them as the married couple had surfaced on social media. Reportedly, the photos were uploaded by Bhavninder Singh, which he deleted it later.Â

On the professional front, Amala Paul has Tamil films like Adho Andha Paravai Pola and Cadaver. The actress will also be seen in Blessyâ€™s directorial Aadujeevitham. The shooting has been stalled due to coronavirus. The South beauty is also a part of Hindi web series based on the life of a Bollywood actress Parveen Babi.Â Â

