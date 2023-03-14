Amala Paul shows off a jaw-dropping figure in a bikini as she enjoys her day at the beach; WATCH

Amala Paul is known for her fashion sense along with her amazing acting prowess. She is also quite active on social media and loves travelling and exploring. Today, the actress took the internet by storm with her latest video in a bikini.

Amala Paul took to her Instagram and shared herself in a red bikini on a beach. She is seen soaking in the sun, sand, and sea during a vacation at the beach. The actress is making the most of every moment as she can be seen dancing and having fun at the beach while wearing a bikini. She looks super hot flaunting her toned body at the beach.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Amala Paul wrote, "Sunset and chill with goddesses ‘ is my new fav platform. Jennysss my Jennykuttiee.#youareagoddess #itsmagicbaby #sheislove #createyou #avatar #nowoclockgirls." This is not the first time Amal managed to steal the Internet's attention with her bikini pics. She often leaves her fans breathless with her beautiful pics.

Take a look at Amala Paul's bikini video here:

Professional front

Amala Paul is currently waiting for the release of her upcoming Hindi film Bholaa with Ajay Devgn. The film marks the debut of the actress in Bollywood. Bholaa is set to arrive in theatres on 30th March 2023. Recently, the first song from the film, Nazar Lag Jayegi was released and received an immense response from the audiences. Audiences loved the chemistry of Amal with Ajay in the song, sung by Javed Ali.

The film is a remake of the Tamil film Kaithi and also stars Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles.

In South, the actress was last seen in Mammootty's Christopher, directed by B Unnikrishnan. Christopher was released in theatres on 9 February 2023 and received mixed positive reviews from critics. The film is currently available for streaming on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. Next up, she has the upcoming Malayalam-language survival drama film Aadujeevitham in her kitty. Tovino Thomas is the main lead of the film, written, directed, and co-produced by Blessy.

