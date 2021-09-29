Amala Paul slams trolls for targeting her bikini pics: No one has any business dictating girls dressing

Amala Paul is known for being a bold and outspoken actress in the South film industry. The actress is active on social media, her glamorous pictures and inspiring captions garner a lot of attention on social media. Amala became a victim of online bullying for sharing photos in a bikini and trolled her.

Amala slammed back the trolls and gave a befitting reply. The actress took to Instagram and wrote, "She would lead her life the way she wants. Therefore stop targeting women on social media. A woman dresses as per her wish and her own choice, no-one has any business dictating about a girl's dressing."

Amala shared a few photos of herself lounging on the beach. One can see, Amala is flaunting her toned body in a boho bikini and amps up the look further with a green sarong.

On the work front, Amala Paul is quite popular in the Tamil and Telugu industries. The actress will be seen in a Tamil film titled Adho Andha Paravai Pola, directed by Vinoth KR and will also be working on a Telugu remake of Lust Stories, a Netflix show. She is also starring in Aadujeevitham, a Malayalam adventure drama written and directed by Blessy starring Prithviraj Sukumaran with the music by AR Rahman.