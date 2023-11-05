Amala Paul ties knot with longtime boyfriend Jagat Desai in Kochi; First photos out

Just days after Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s hyped wedding, another one of our favorite celebrities has also tied the knot. Amala Paul got married to entrepreneur Jagat Desai, and the couple confirmed the same as they posted their wedding pictures on Instagram for the world to see.

Sharing a joint Instagram post announcing their wedding, Amala Paul and Jagat Desai posted, “Two souls, one destiny, walking hand-in-hand with my divine feminine, for the rest of this lifetime. #married #twinflame”

