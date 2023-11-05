Amala Paul ties knot with longtime boyfriend Jagat Desai in Kochi; First photos out
Amala Paul gets married to entrepreneur Jagat Desai today in Kochi. The couple also shared delightful pictures from the wedding and they look stunning together.
Key Highlight
-
Amala Paul gets married to entrepreneur Jagat Desai on November 5 in Kochi
-
Jagat Desai proposed to the actress on her birthday last month
Just days after Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s hyped wedding, another one of our favorite celebrities has also tied the knot. Amala Paul got married to entrepreneur Jagat Desai, and the couple confirmed the same as they posted their wedding pictures on Instagram for the world to see.
Sharing a joint Instagram post announcing their wedding, Amala Paul and Jagat Desai posted, “Two souls, one destiny, walking hand-in-hand with my divine feminine, for the rest of this lifetime. #married #twinflame”
ALSO READ: Amala Paul gets engaged to her friend Jagat Desai; couple drops romantic proposal video
An ardent consumer of cinema across languages, Roopa is passionate about storytelling. She is a postgraduate in mass communication...