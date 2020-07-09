Amala Paul urges fans to reconnect with their inner child as she enjoys a fun painting session with brother

  1. Home
The sultry siren Amala Paul was seen having a gala time as she was enjoying a painting session at home. The gorgeous diva, has been sharing candid photos and videos from her activities at home amid the Coronavirus lockdown.
The south siren, Amala Paul was having some fun time with her brother as the duo were enjoying a painting session together. The Ratsasan actress enjoys a massive fan following on her social media accounts. The sultry siren Amala Paul was seen having a gala time as she was enjoying a painting session at home. The gorgeous diva, has been sharing candid photos and videos from her activities at home amid the Coronavirus lockdown. On the work front, the stunner has given some noteworthy films. The actress featured as the female lead in the crime drama, Ratsasan.

The classic whodunnit was a massive success at box office and the fans and film audiences also gave the film a thundering response. The film had south actor Vishnu Vishal in the lead. The ace south star Vishnu Vishal essayed the role of a tough cop, who was determined to find the culprit. The actress also featured in south films like Aadai, Velaiyilla Pattathari and Lailaa O Lailaa among many others. The news reports state that the southern beauty will feature in films like Adho Andha Paravai Pola and Cadaver.

The south actress, Amala Paul will also star in the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer, Aadujeevitham. The south film, Adho Andha Paravai Pola starring Amala Paul was supposed to hit the screens in the month of December last year. But, unfortunately, the film got postponed to February 2020. But even now the film has been released, due to the COVID 19 lockdown, all the theatres in the country are shut down.

