Amala Paul's cryptic Instagram posts spark rumours about her break up with Bhavninder Singh

Amala Paul's Instagram posts add fuel to the fire on her break-up with Bhavinder. The South beauty has been sharing cryptic Instagram posts, which hints that she has parted ways with her BF.

Aadai actress Amala Paul, after her divorce with AL Vijay in 2017, fell in love with Mumbai based singer Bhavninder Singh. The actress during an interview revealed she is seeing someone and that true love has healed her. Recently, the stunner hit the headlines yet again over her personal life after her photos with Bhavninder Singh surfaced on social media. While the actress never confirmed her relationship with Bhavninder, the photos evidently showed the two secretly got married in the presence of their family members. Reports started doing rounds after their assumed wedding photos went viral on social media.

The photos were shared by Bhavninder Singh but soon, he deleted them and also made his Instagram account private. However, to everyone's shock, soon after, reports started doing rounds that the couple has called it quits. Amala, on the other hand, revealed that the pictures that came out are a part of a photoshoot and that she is single. Meanwhile, her Instagram posts add fuel to the fire on her break-up with Bhavinder. The South beauty has been sharing cryptic Instagram posts, which hints that she has parted ways with her BF.

Check it out below and share your thoughts in the comment section below:

During an interview, Amala, while describing her partner said, "This person has also proved that he can be sacrificing and quitting his job to be with me and support me because he knows my passion."

