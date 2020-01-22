Amala Paul's father Paul Varghese passes away at 61; Actress rushes from Adho Andha Paravai Pola promotions

Amala's father left for heavenly abode today in Kochi. He was 61. According to media reports, Paul Varghese had been going through a lot of health issues.

Actress Amala Paul, who is known for her bold and strong onscreen roles, lost her beloved father Paul Varghese on January 22, 2020. Amala's father left for heavenly abode today in Kochi. He was 61. According to media reports, Paul Varghese had been going through a lot of health issues and succumbed to it after a prolonged battle. When the actress heard about the unfortunate incident, Amala Paul rushed from the trailer launch of her upcoming film, Adho Andha Paravai Pola.

The actress was in Chennai for the film's promotions and soon after learning about the tragic news, she rushed to Kochi. The final rites will take place at 3 pm today at St Peter's Catholic Church, Kuruppampady, Kerala. Paul Varghese is survived by wife Annice Paul, children Amala Paul and Abhijith Paul. The family released the statement saying, "We regret to inform the demise of Mr Paul Varghese, Father of Actress Amala Paul. Funeral Date 22.1.20 Cremation Time 3 pm to 5 pm Address St. Peter & St. Paul Catholic Church, Kuruppampadi."



Amala Paul kick-started her acting career with supporting role in the Malayalam film Neelathamara. She rose to fame after playing the title role in Mynaa, receiving critical acclaim for her work. She was last seen on the big screen in the film Aadai. The film released in 2019 and it was well-received by the audience and critics.

As per reports, Amala's father was against the actress' choice of being into the film industry. It was her brother, Abijith Paul, who strongly backed her ambition.

