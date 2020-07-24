  1. Home
Amala Paul's happy go lucky beach photos from her holidays are all about adventure and fun; Take a look

Known for her nerve-wracking characters on-screen, let's take a look at Amala Paul's throwback holiday photos that are all about fun and adventure.
2462 reads Mumbai Updated: July 24, 2020 05:28 pm
Amala Paul's happy go lucky beach photos from her holidays are all about adventure and fun; Take a look
Known for her roles in films like Aadai and Mynaa, South beauty Amala Paul has established herself in the film industry. The actress has earned a huge fan following for her bold and straightforward attitude. Be it for her films or personal life, Amala has always been in the limelight for some or other reason. Amid lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak, the stunner has been sharing a lot of photoshoot and throwback photos from her holidays. The actress' stunning throwback photos by the beach will make you plan a vacay. Known for her nerve-wracking characters on-screen, let's take a look at Amala Paul's some throwback holiday photos that are all about fun and adventure. 

Take a look: 

Amala keeps sharing positive and motivational posts on her social media account. She has also been flaunting her love for Yoga and fitness. In April this year, Amala Paul shared a picture of her trying headstand at the beach and wrote about a fresh start, plan, imagine and be grateful for everything. She wrote: "NEW MOON - FRESH START A time to set your INTUTIONS, like planting seeds. I have been following this POWERFUL RITUAL during #newmoon to take some time to myself, be introspective and bring to the surface everything I want to RESET, REALIGN and INITIATE in my life."
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amala Paul  (@amalapaul) on

This picture is sure to leave you green with envy! The actress knows to live her life at best and these photos are a proof.

This kind of moment of peace that we all are looking for amid lockdown and well, what's life without fun and adventure. 

Isn't it the perfect beachy look one could wish for? 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amala Paul (@amalapaul) on

Here's another stunning picture of her from a beach holiday! Amala Paul captioned it, "Beach is the answer no matter what the question is! Back to school, this time surf school. Learning to surf." 

Also Read: Amala Paul finally opens up about her second marriage; Says 'I will announce it when the time comes' 

Credits :Instagram

