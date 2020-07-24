Amala Paul's happy go lucky beach photos from her holidays are all about adventure and fun; Take a look
Known for her roles in films like Aadai and Mynaa, South beauty Amala Paul has established herself in the film industry. The actress has earned a huge fan following for her bold and straightforward attitude. Be it for her films or personal life, Amala has always been in the limelight for some or other reason. Amid lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak, the stunner has been sharing a lot of photoshoot and throwback photos from her holidays. The actress' stunning throwback photos by the beach will make you plan a vacay. Known for her nerve-wracking characters on-screen, let's take a look at Amala Paul's some throwback holiday photos that are all about fun and adventure.
Take a look:
My dear fam, thank you so much for all your lovely wishes. I'm blessed to be showered with soooooooooo much love. I truly cherish each and everyone of you and thank you from the bottom of my heart for your unconditional support. Love and light! . . . #lettheseasetsyoufree #gratefulheart #peace
This kind of moment of peace that we all are looking for amid lockdown and well, what's life without fun and adventure.
Two days I have been going to the sea unable to get on the kayak scared of flipping against the big waves. Today I was leaving to Hyderabad to start the next project and I knew if I will leave without conquering my fears then they will become bigger beasts. I chose to kayak today at the sun rise and oh boy! The adrenaline is what makes life worth living. So, here I am on the boat and not off it after many flips and blips. #surfkayak Thank you LLI @siddharthaingle for letting me use your Kayak
Isn't it the perfect beachy look one could wish for?
Here's another stunning picture of her from a beach holiday! Amala Paul captioned it, "Beach is the answer no matter what the question is! Back to school, this time surf school. Learning to surf."
