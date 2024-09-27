Amaran new update: Sai Pallavi warms hearts with her simple and defined looks as bereaved Major’s wife in the biographical action drama

Sai Pallavi is all set to bring forth another power-packed performance with the Sivakarthikeyan starrer film Amaran. The film is a biographical drama that pays posthumous homage to the martyred Major Mukund Varadarajan. The actress essays the role of his bereaved wife in the film.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Raaj Kamal Films dropped a scintillating video that introduces the character of Indhu Rebecca Varghese, the martyred Major’s wife, played by Sai Pallavi. From the very first glimpse itself, the actress has charmed her way with her sensible and deep acting for a role as that of Indhu.

Watch the video here:

Along with the post, the makers also penned a brief caption where they described Sai Pallavi’s character of Indhu as the ‘heart of Amaran’. Directed by Rajkumar Periaswamy, the film would hit theaters on October 31, 2024. The movie is produced by Kamal Haasan.

Besides Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, the film also stars Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Gaurav Venkatesh, Shreekumar and others.

For the unversed, Major Mukund Varadarajan attained martyrdom during his brave actions for a counter-terrorism operation in Jammu and Kashmir. He was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra and it was his wife who received the same from the former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, on January 26, 2015.

The film stands to be exceptionally unique since it has been one of a kind biographical representation of a war hero in Tamil. The film happens to be Sivakarthikeyan's 21st film, who essays the role of the late Major himself.

