Amid box office clash, did Nani choose Ajay Devgn's Bholaa over his film Dasara?

Nani is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Dasara. The mass actioner is going to have a worldwide pan-India release on 30 March and will clash at the box office with Ajay Devgn's Bholaa. As the clash is expected to be huge as both films look promising, Nani recently opened up about competing with veteran like Ajay Devgn at the box office and won hearts with his humble response.

Nani's Dasara will have a pan-Indian release and expectations are sky-high. While the trailer managed to impress the Telugu audiences, it's awaited to watch how the film will perform in the Hindi market. Now, in a recent interview, Nani reacted to the box office clash with Ajay Devgn and said he will Bholaa first then his film Dasara.

The Natural star said, "When I came to Mumbai for the first time for promotions. It was for my movie Makhi with SS Rajamouli and Ajay Devgn was with us at the press meet. So with his support only I got introduced first here. And this is the second time and it also feels like I'm coming with his support this Friday with Bholaa. There is a feeling like some kind of support and if I'm in Mumbai, I will watch Bhoola first and then to Dasara."



About Dasara

Dasara and Bhoola are expected to have huge openings as they are releasing on March 30, an auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. As it's a holiday, movie buffs are expected to throng the theatres despite being a weekday. During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Nani explained how Dasara is different from Allu Arjun's Pushpa and Yash's KGF. He said, "It is very rural, rustic, and at the same time very real drama. The emotions will feel larger than life so that's a great combination."

Set against the backdrop of the Singareni coal mines in India’s Telangana state, the film revolves around Nani's character and the ruckus he creates after getting intoxicated. Keerthy Suresh is the female lead. The movie features Prakash Raj, Samuthirakani, Deekshith Shetty, Meera Jasmine, Roshan Mathew, Rajendra Prasad, Sai Kumar, Zarina Wahab, Shamna Kasim, and others in supporting roles. Santhosh Narayanan composed the music. It is is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri, under the banner Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas.

