Amid collaboration rumors, Prabhas reviews Dinjith Ayyathan’s Kishkindha Kaandam: ‘International touch in your films’

Prabhas is currently working on his next release, Fauzi, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, which is expected to hit the big screens for Dussehra 2026. As the actor has been rumored to be collaborating with Eko director Dinjith Ayyathan, he has also reviewed the director’s previous venture, Kishkindha Kaandam .

Prabhas reviews Dinjith Ayyathan’s Kishkindha Kaandam

Taking to his social media handle, Dinjith Ayyathan shared a screenshot of his conversation with Prabhas. The actor wrote, “Hai Sir. Saw K K (Kishkindha Kaandam). Extraordinary climax. Loved it. You have a very international touch in your films.”

Acknowledging the praise, Dinjith Ayyathan shared the message and captioned, “Started my day with a beautiful message from Prabhas sir... it truly made my day special.”

Here’s the post:

According to online reports, Prabhas is rumored to have listened to a story pitch from Dinjith Ayyathan. The screenplay is reportedly a grand venture and is expected to be a pan-Indian project under the banner of Hombale Films. However, this remains unconfirmed.

Interestingly, Dinjith recently appeared in a picture with Prabhas during a meeting with the actor.

More about Kishkindha Kaandam

Kishkindha Kaandam is a mystery thriller film that was released in theaters in 2024. The Asif Ali and Vijayaraghavan-led film follows the story of Appu Pillai, a retired military officer with dementia who lives with his son Ajayan in a monkey-infested forest area.

As Ajayan searches for his missing son, Chachu, Appu Pillai takes it upon himself to uncover the mystery behind his grandson’s disappearance. Despite his dementia, he retraces and recreates every moment, trying to understand whether he was responsible for it.

What follows is a gripping tale of intrigue and suspense, revealing what truly happened to Chachu and whether Appu was indeed responsible.

Apart from the co-leads, the film also features Aparna Balamurali, Jagadish, Ashokan, Nishan, and others in key roles. It is available for streaming on JioHotstar.

Prabhas’ work front

Prabhas is next set to appear in a lead role in Fauzi. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the upcoming film is touted to be a period action drama, with the Rebel Star portraying an Azad Hind Fauj soldier.

Looking ahead, the actor also has the cop action drama Spirit with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 in his lineup.

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