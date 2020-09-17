  1. Home
Amid controversy involving CCB, Diganth Manchale to join the sets of his upcoming film Marigold tomorrow?

Touted to be a drama with shades of romance, the makers of Marigold had already finished an extensive schedule earlier this year.
Kannada actor Diganth Manchale, who was grilled by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials yesterday, is all set to join the sets of his upcoming film Marigold tomorrow, according to a report in The Times of India. This will be the film’s second schedule, which was halted after the lockdown was imposed due to COVID-19. Tomorrow will mark the actor’s first day of shooting after the lockdown. Directed by Raghavendra M Naik, the shooting will be resumed in Bengaluru.

The director was quoted as saying by the English daily, "I asked Diganth if the dates have to be pushed due to the ongoing controversy. But the actor said it was not necessary and he would join the sets as per the plan. We spoke in the evening and he has said that we can go ahead with the plan as per schedule. We will be shooting in and around Bengaluru." 777 Charlie fame Sangeetha Sringeri will be seen as the leading lady in the film.

Touted to be a drama with shades of romance, the makers had finished an extensive schedule earlier this year. Apparently, they are planning to wrap up the shooting with this schedule. The Sandalwood drug scandal took a new turn after Diganth Manchale and his actor wife Aindrita Ray were summoned by the CCB. They were questioned by the officials in connection to the current Sandalwood drug scandal, in which Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa were sent on a judicial custody.

