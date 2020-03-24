Amid COVID 19 crisis, Vijay Sethupathi donates Rs 10 lakh to FEFSI

After FEFSI urged people to donate whatever they can, to help the daily wage members of the associaltion, Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi donated Rs 10 lakh to the association.

Following Suriya, Sivakumar, Karthi and Rajinikanth, Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi has donated Rs 10 lakh to FEFSI after the association urged people to donate money, so that the daily wage workers in the association would be benefited at this time of COVID 19 crisis. Almost all movies throughout the nation have taken a halt as shootings were postponed and movie releases will be delayed, following government’s advisory to stay indoors to contain the virus.

Vijay Sethupathi, who has always set example to help others whenever possible, has once again proved that he is truly a ‘Makkal Selvan’. Recently, he made the headlines after his speech during the audio launch of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master. During the launch, he made a controversial remark, asking people to believe in humanity more than any divine powers. Well, it looks like he is walking the talk by donating this huge amount for FEFSI.

On the work font, Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in Oh My Kadavule, in which ironically he played the God. He will be next seen as the main antagonist in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has Andrea Jeremiah and Malavika Mohanan as the leading ladies. Shanthanu Bhagyaraj will also be seen in the film in a key role. Produced by XB Film Creators, it is expected that Master will hit the big screens in the second week of April. However, given the current situation, the release may be delayed.

Credits :IndiaGlitz

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More